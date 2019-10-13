Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 10 -2019

Dearly Beloved, The days are flying. Thank God for being part of it. Welcome to another new week that promises to be full of pleasant surprises.

None of these surprises will elude you, me and our own in Jesus mighty name, amen. We have an Awesome God Of Miracles. In Jeremiah 32 vs 27 God declares, Behold, I am the Lord of all flesh. Is there any thing too hard For Me?" The answer is NO!.

He said in Isaiah 43:19, "....I will even make a Road in the Wilderness and Rivers in the Desert."

Our God is Great and mighty, able to make the impossible to be possible.

He makes ways where there has never been a way, like the red sea. Has he spoken to you concerning something that looks impossible?, Believe him for he is able to do just what he says he will do. That situation that is giving you sleepless night, is nothing to him. Present them before him. Your answer is Sure.

Always live for him, you will not miss Rapture in Jesus mighty name, amen. Good morning and have a great new week.