Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 10 -2019

Psm 40:1-2”waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.”

Beloved, when life keeps getting worse and worse and it feels like everything in life is falling apart, wait intently only on the Lord regardless of the circumstances, trust in God’s timing which often does not coincide with our timing. Your shall see his goodness in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have a fun Saturday.