9 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
2 Corinthians 12:9
And He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me".

Brethren, I pray for you this morning, the Lord will release his grace upon you that will give you physical strength for your weakness, spiritual strength, emotional strength, economic strength, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a glorious weekend.


