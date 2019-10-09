Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 10 -2019

Blessed of the Lord, I pray this morning that as we enter into this new day, you shall live and not die to proclaim the goodness of God in the land of living, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall live in good health. By his grace, you shall live to see many more years in good health, fruitfulness and joy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I decree and declare that your wilderness journey is over. God has brought you to the end of every long-standing problem in your life and family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every siege is over, every storm has been stilled, I decree and declare that from today, you shall operate under a special covering of favour, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.