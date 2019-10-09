Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 10 -2019

If there is no strength in the spirit, there is no health in the body. If there is no riches in mind, there will be no wealth in hand. There is grace for every expectation and mercy to end misery. Prosper in the knowledge of God's will for all things are possible.

Birds may stop flying, candle may stop melting, heart may stop beating, but Almighty God will never stop his mercy and protection over your life. Every blessing and gift associated with your name will locate you before the year runs out, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a joyous day.