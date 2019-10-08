TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

This day, may the Lord renew his covenant upon your life, embalm you with his unfailing love, clothe you with his presence, baptise you with his peace, wrap you with his protection, overwhelm you with his blessings and satisfy you with long life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Any star of darkness rising up against your star shall be quenched by fire. Whether the enemy likes it or not, your star shall continue to blossom and outshine theirs, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great Tuesday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists