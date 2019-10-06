TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

This day, may the Lord God Almighty support you and uphold you with his mighty hand. Every hand of the wicked in any area of your life, shall wither, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Power rewriting what has been written concerning your destiny by God, shall die. Your allocation shall not be diverted to another quarter, may it locate you by fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord bless the works of your hands and prosper you, may your today be bright and beautiful in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed monday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists