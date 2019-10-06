Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 10 -2019

Joshua commanded the Sun and it stood still until victory was total. Elijah commanded fire, and he got heaven's approval. Paul and Silas praised God and heaven arose for them. Therefore I pray for you this morning, that as you lift your voice to God in prayer and praise, heaven will back you up, your words shall be honoured and your praise will be rewarded by God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your hands shall embrace your testimonies henceforth and God shall lead your path to permanent blessings, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The source of your living waters shall be purified. You will flourish, prosper and be evergreen, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great new week.