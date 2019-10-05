TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Beloved, remember that a successful life is built by consistent prayers, humility, sacrifices, patience, love and forgiveness. May your prayers and your good deeds be accepted and rewarded by God Almighty in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May he turn your burdens into Blessings, disappointments into Favours, grant your honest heart desires and perfect all that concerns you and your household today and forever in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.


