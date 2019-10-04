Today's Christian Devotion 04 - 10 -2019

Thank you Lord for the gift if life. Brethren, I pray the joy of the Lord shall be your strength. Miracle like dream; breakthrough like surprise; unexpected favour that shouts; marathon blessings that increase Joy and happiness; benefits that wipe away delays; testimonies that silence mockeries; opportunities that end hardships; divine remembrance that settles life; results that terminate insults; these and many more blessings of God shall be yours henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have have a joyous weekend.