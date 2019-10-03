Today's Christian Devotion 03- 10 - 2019

Beloved, receive Grace to move into your phase of exploits. May the Lord give you burden bearers to help you get to the top. A song writer says: "I'm pressing on the upward way, new heights I'm gaining every day; still praying as I onward bound, Lord plant my feet on higher ground."

Brethren, may the Lord strengthen you to get to higher ground in life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May he sustain you and never suffer you to be moved by the worries and the cares of life. May the Lord nourish you and your family physically and spiritually, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May he provide for you, uphold you, bear your burdens, protect you, support and defend you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.