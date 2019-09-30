Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 10 -2019

Confusion will consume every giant assigned to keep you from possessing your possession. Every hunter of darkness, seeking your failure will be destroyed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every intellectual enemy boasting against your work, becomes foolish, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Heaven will break every chains of inherited backwardness and evil patterns in your life. Walls of sorrow that surround your life will crumble.Every satanic ritual targeted at you, will backfire.The milk of your life shall not go sour in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, happy new month and have a great day.