Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 09 - 2019

Because your life is in the hands of God, no evil shall devour you. The hands of the Lord shall shield you and no one can hurt you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall not be a ransom in the hands of the wicked. Powers dancing at the gate of your life, seeking your soul to destroy, shall utterly be cut off, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This day, may the blessings, peace and joy of the Lord that money cannot buy, locate you, and may the grace of God enlarge your territory and uphold you always, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a productive new week.