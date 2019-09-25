Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 09 -2019

Beloved, I pray this morning that he who supplies seed for the sower and bread for the eater, provide in abundance, all your needs according to his riches, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will multiply the seed you sow and increase your yield. May you never lack. May the work of your hands be blessed. May your sacrifice, hard work and dedication bear fruits. May God see you through your plans, each of them according to his Will, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

May God's blessings rest upon you today. May his peace be with you and his joy fill your heart. I pray that God's goodness and mercy shall follow you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

God bless you, good morning and have a glorious day.