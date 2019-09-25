Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 09 -2019

Beloved, as it's written, "what no eye has seen", "what no ear has heard" and "what no human mind has conceived" are the things God has prepared for those who love him. We serve a God who has way to abundant life, that same God has a plan for your life. This beautiful day, the purpose and plans of God for your life will manifest, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. By the power that is in the name of Jesus, you will live a life of victory, you will achieve the purpose God has for you. You will be who God wants you to be, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you receive financial and health abundance, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.