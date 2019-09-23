Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 09 -2019

In the ocean of life, as children of God, he is our dependable force, no matter how strong and the raging of the wind and how menacing the waves are, we will not sink because we are connected to Jesus, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Therefore, I pray for you this morning, that no problem, no trouble, no battle, no attack, no sickness, no wilderness, no mountain, no power and no principality can sink you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those that want you to capside and submerge you in that issue confronting you now, shall sink in your place, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God shall make you to blossom, fruitful and to be secured in Christ Jesus, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day