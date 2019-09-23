Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 09 -2019

Today, may the devastating earthquake and echo of commotion and destruction rock the camps of your united enemies that are determined to frustrate your efforts and to keep you low, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord God Almighty honour your prayer and bless you beyond measures, connect you to your helpers and to those that need what you have and have what you need, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God's divine protection cover you from every affliction and grant you successes in all your endeavours, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a productive monday.