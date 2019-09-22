TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 22- 06 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
From today, may God's word speak for you, and his right hand perform wondrous things into your life, let there be success, achievements, upliftment, fruitfulness and great testimonies day by day in your life and forever, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your tears of past days be turned to joy unspeakable, and may new gates, open doors and opportunities never elude you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a robust new week.


