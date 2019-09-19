Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 09 -2019

Despite the existence of a king in the land, Prophet Elijah was in control of what happened in his time as he commanded rain to cease. Today, I decree that with the Lord Almighty on your side, precious things of life shall cease in the life of your troublers, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I pray that the God of heavens shall turn your worries to wonders, the everlasting arm of the most high shall lift you high and above every flood of life. Wherever you go and wherever you will be, the peace of God shall be a shield around you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Assuredly today, God will give you and your family rest and cause you to sing a new song, in Jesus mighty name,amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend