Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 09 -2019

"Your testimonies shall surpass the expectation of your mockers.Do you know that when David was anointed, great things started happening in his life because he Put God First. David pursued a lion with a staff of shepherd, and killed the lion; he pursued the bear and killed it with the shepherd’s staff. He confronted Goliath with his string as a shepherd, and killed him, and God offered him the throne and he became a Creative Overcomer.

David, after his victory said, “The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies” Brethren, you are next to have this kind of testimony, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.