3 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 18- 09 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
This morning, may God grant you all your heart's desires and prosper you in all things. May the lord in his infinite mercies abolish every delay and disappointment in your life, establish you upon his solid rock, and cause his face to shine upon you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May all the schemes, and all alters of your enemies to cause confusion and stagnation in your life, be destroyed completely by fire of the most high God in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Let your haters, adversaries, opposers be confounded, be put to shame and perish, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. It is well with you.

Good morning, and have a productive day.


