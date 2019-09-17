Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 09 -2019

Beloved, this very day, as you wake up, let me draw your attention to this great truth, every time Jesus passes through a place, he leaves behind, testimonies.

May he pass through your life today, leaving testimonies of his power and grace, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God will hear the smallest whisper of your heart desires. He will publicly honour you for greater things as you journey through this year and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord who set an invisible border around Israel in Goshen be a shield and a defence for you, your family, now, and always, in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have a victorious day.