Today's Christian Devotion 15- 09 - 2019

In Exodus 14:13-14, Moses said to the people, “Don’t be afraid, for the Lord will fight for you if you hold your peace and remain at rest.” Notice there’s a condition: if you remain at rest, then the Creator of the universe will fight for you.

If you don’t worry about the medical report, if you don’t get upset over the contract you didn’t get, if you don’t get stressed out over the people that are talking about you; because you’re at rest, God will fight your battles, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Remember that what God has planned for you does not end in defeat, in failure, in mediocrity, in addiction or dysfunction. Your story ends in victory in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.