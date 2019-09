Lk 10:19”Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

Beloved, by redemption you are empowered to tread upon all circumstances and situations. So stand strong in the Lord and see the Lord break the head of your enemies because you have dominion over evil, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.