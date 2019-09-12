TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

12 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 09 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

This day, I speak into your life as a servant of the most high God that the grace to be distinguished and to perform extraordinary things with unlimited exploits in your endeavors, be released upon you now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this new day, may the Lord make you a brand new irresistible person; untouchable, indomitable and unbreakable vessel in this world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Always remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning, happy Friday and enjoy your weekend


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists