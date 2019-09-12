Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 09 -2019

This day, I speak into your life as a servant of the most high God that the grace to be distinguished and to perform extraordinary things with unlimited exploits in your endeavors, be released upon you now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this new day, may the Lord make you a brand new irresistible person; untouchable, indomitable and unbreakable vessel in this world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Always remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning, happy Friday and enjoy your weekend