Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 09 -2019

Brethren, praise God for he is your light and salvation, therefore, you need not fear anyone, he is the stronghold of your life, you don't have to worry about anything. He has started a great work in your life and shall surely bring it to accomplishment to the glory of his name, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Unto the throne of Grace do I commit you. May the Lord be at the centre of your decisions, guide your footsteps and keep you and your family away from the plots of the enemies henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, have a victorious and pleasant day.