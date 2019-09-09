TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 09 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Colossians 2:13 The father has delivered and drawn us to himself out of the control and the dominion of darkness and has transferred us into the kingdom of the son of his love". God said it, l believe it and case settled. I thank God for delivering us from darkness to the light of the Son of his love, Jesus Christ.

May this light lead us through this day, week, this month, this quarter and all the days of our lives, to dwell in his presence always, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

His presence shall deliver to us, all our hanging blessings. It will connect us to that Great helper that will make our story to be heard and celebrated, even as he raises us as great helpers to someone out there in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have an enjoyable monday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists