Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 09 -2019

I pray and decree this morning and by the power of God Most High, every action of the wicked ones in your life, your family, your finances, your future, be rendered powerless and ineffective now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your future be created with God's words, the word of life and peace. I stand on the authority of the Holy Spirit this morning and speak against every form of hex, and incantation; every spell, ritual, vow, dedication and sacrifice; I stand against every word, judgment, curse against you and your family and command them broken and bound from this day onwards ,in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I consecrate and sanctify your home and everything in it with the blood of Jesus, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

God bless you, good morning and have a peaceful weekend.