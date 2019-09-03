Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 09 - 2019

Deuteronomy 6 vs 10 "So it shall be, when the lord your God brings you into the land which he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to give you a large and beautiful cities which you did not build".

Beloved of God, this day, week, month, quarter and indeed this season, God will cause people to work for you to eat. You will drink from both the well you dug and the ones you did not dig. You will also taste Vineyard and Olive trees you did not plant, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

His promises to you will come to fruition. Though you may have gone through Massah (place of pains) in the past, God will visit you again because your trust is in him. For every past shame, he shall give you double honour and change your story to Glory, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great Tuesday.