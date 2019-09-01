Today's Christian Devotion 02 - 09 - 2019

In this month of September, to live in our true identity, let's navigate our lives according to God's Word. When self-doubt screams and discouragement sets in, log out of the lies you believe and log on to God's truth.

Brethren, here are some truths we can tell ourselves to remember who we really are: "I am the child of the Most High God. I am loved, redeemed and renewed. I am chosen, blameless and holy. I was bought at a great price.

God knows me thoroughly and yet loves me completely. He has plans for my future that includes hope, no harm; blessings, no banishment. I belong to Him". You're blessed my dear, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, it's an awesome monday; be glad and enjoy it