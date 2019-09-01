Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 09 - 2019

Brethren, submission to God's ordained structure will open your heaven; will place you in your heavenly ordained position, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will conquer and rule in your designated jurisdiction. This ember month henceforth, God has validated and approved you, and things will begin to happen in your life. You will become unstoppable no matter the efforts of your enemies because God is backing you up not to fail but to succeed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because you are the approved of God, Heaven will not allow the enemy to put your back on the ground in the physical and in the spiritual realm. I pray for you, anything that needs to disappear for God to appear in your life and to be with you always, shall vanish in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning, happy new month and have a great day.