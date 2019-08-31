Today's Christian Devotion 31- 08 - 2019

Transformation comes from a hopeful attitude. Many people feel they’ve messed up too badly and there’s no hope for them. This is fallacy. If we look in the Bible, God continually used people who had transgressed as examples of hope. However, the requirement is that we must repent, which means, to stop doing what we have been doing wrongly, turn away from sin, and start again.

May God transform our attitude positively today, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.