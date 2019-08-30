TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 08 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice

Every satanic frenemy, hired to destroy you, family, career, peace and joy, shall be destroyed, their appointments shall be terminated and their mission shall be dissolved, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This day, may your appearance terrify and silence the presence of darkness in and around you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your efforts today receive the approval and reward of heaven. Henceforth, may the divine power of God multiply your rewards,and grant you long life to reap the fruits of your labour, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fun weekend.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists