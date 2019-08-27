Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 08 - 2019

When God wanted to create the fish, he spoke to the sea, when God wanted to create the trees, he spoke to the earth but when God wanted to create man, he spoke to himself.

Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, according to our likeness.

If you take a fish out of the water, it will die and when you take a tree off the ground, it will also die. Similarly, when man is disconnected from God, he perishes in hellfire.

God is our natural environment. We were created to live in his presence. We must be connected to him because only in him there is Life.

Always stay connected to God. Remember, God without man is still God but man without God is Nothing.

May God continue to strengthen your faith in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.