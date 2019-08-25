Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 08 - 2019

Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it, let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil-Psalm 40 :4. I decree this morning, whoever wishes you evil, evil will come upon them and their household in the name of Jesus, amen.

Every witchcraft network to stop you before your time shall scatter in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. By the power in the Blood of Jesus, you will never be put to shame. Every rage of the enemy against your family shall be silenced. This new week henceforth, God will give you a voice where you do not have a voice in the name of Jesus, amen.

Anointing to be preferred above others is yours now and as long as you live in the name of Jesus, amen. In all your endeavours, you will not fail, you will always stand out, mercy of God will always speak for you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a great new week.