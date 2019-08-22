Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 08 - 2019

GOD SAID: I WILL HELP YOU Isaiah 41:10, Fear and anxiety are two terrible twins that lurk around one's life. But brethren, the Bible says, God has given us the spirit not to fear (2Timothy 1:7) and not to be anxious about anything (Matthew 6:25-34). So it makes sense that as I was Meditating on Isaiah 41, verse 10 it summarises things:

"Fear not, for I (the LORD) am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand"

Brethren, what other assurances do you need again when God himself has spoken? Relax your mind and remain calm, Believe that whatever it is you're passing through today, GOD has spoken and he is fixing the situation right now. We may not see it, but hope in God for he does not disappoint (Romans 5:5). And by the name of Jesus, you will not be put to shame, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a glorious weekend.