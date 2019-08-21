Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 08 - 2019

We're so grateful Lord, for giving us life today in the land of the living; blessed be unto Your holy name, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

I pray that as you go out today, every power causing confusions in your life shall be uprooted in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. I decree today that everypower that says you will not be allowed to enjoy the fruits of your labour shall encounter unending battle; that evil power victimizing your marriage, health, ministry, work, business, finances and progress shall be destroyed by the power of the most high God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the anointing power of the Holy Ghost, I place the mandate of joy, celebrations, jubilation, goodness, mercies and all round Congratulations on you and your family this day and all the days of your life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a beautiful day.