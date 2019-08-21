Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 08 - 2019

Your hands you lifted, have been lifted and upheld by a force who is God and as such, you will not fall and you will not fail, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Hear me child of God, "YOU WILL NOT ASCEND TO GLORY AND DESCEND TO SHAME" As you ascend the heights of glory, fame and blessings, the Lord will keep you on top, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The laws of gravity says that whatever goes up will surely come down whilst the law of aerodynamics says that "it is possible for something to go up and remain there".

Therefore, I pray for you, as the Lord lifts you higher, the hands of men cannot and will not be able to bring you down, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a sweet day.