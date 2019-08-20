Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 08 - 2019

Brethren, with God on your side, there shall be in your life, miracle like dream; breakthrough like surprise; unexpected favour that will draw people's attention; marathon blessings that increase joy, happiness; benefits that wipe away delay; testimonies that silence mockers; opportunities that end hardship; divine remembrance that settles life.

These and many more of God's blessings shall be yours today and henceforth, in Jesus name, amen. Smile for Jesus loves you.

Good morning and have a glorious day.