Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 08 - 2019

Dearly Beloved,

Grace is an evidence of God's love for us. He sent his only begotten son in demonstration of this immeasurable love. As we worship him, that is Grace itself this Sunday; may this Grace be our bedrock; speak for us in times of distress; comfort our troubled hearts; bring peace to us and above all, make a way for us where there seems to be no way in Jesus mghty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blissful new week.