Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 08 - 2019

Brethren, always remember that the battle is always the Lord’s, irrespective of whatever means he uses. Even when he chooses to work through people, he is not limited to human effort.

Concerning you today henceforth, may the Lord arise and fight your battles; May he open rivers in the high places and fountains in the midst of the valley in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May he make your wilderness a pool of water and your dry land, springs of water. May the Lord rewrite your story and cause your life to be a miracle, giving you a new song every morning, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May his name be glorified in every area of your life. Remember, you are very important to God, but on your own, you have neither the ability to fulfill nor the power to disrupt God’s plans. Only with God are all things possible in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, Jesus loves you, and have a restful weekend.