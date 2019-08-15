Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 08 - 2019

Today, the transforming power of God's grace will lift you to your higher place with ease, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your mountain of struggle will disappear, the roadblock mounted to obstruct the flow of your life will also vanish. The Lord will keep your mind at rest and lead you to higher place, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will find peace in his abiding shelter. You will sing the grace melody with boldness and joy in your heart. God's matchless Grace will divinely keep and separate you totally from the wickedness planted to derail the course of your life. God will shield and protect you like Noah in the ark in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy a lovely day.