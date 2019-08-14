Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 08 - 2019

God says "Happy moments don't forget me; difficult moments, trust me; quiet moments, call me; painful moments, tell me; every moment, bless me, for I am your strength.

Today brethren, do not be afraid, go out with faith and the Lord will bring multiple blessings to make you succeed in your endeavours. God is faithful and he can never fail us. Just hold on to him and you will succeed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.