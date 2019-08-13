Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 08 - 2019

God loves to touch the hurting places within you. Rise up in Christ’s name and take authority over every thought that keeps you linked to pain. Allow God to heal your scars, break your chains, and set you free. Healing takes time, so expect some anger, fear, and sadness. Don’t disown them; they’re part of the process.

But don’t adopt them, either; know when it’s time to move on. You can’t walk backwards into the future, for the future God has in mind contains more happiness than any past you can remember. May God continue to strengthen your faith in him in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day