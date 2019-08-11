Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 08 - 2019

Dearly Beloved,

The way of the righteous is guided by the most high God. Therefore, may your movement today be protected by the creator of the whole universe in Jesus mighty name, amen.

As long as you live, God will keep averting for you and your household sorrow, lamentation, heartbreak and pain of any sort, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Rejoice for you are more than a conqueror. You have he that owns and controls the universe watching your back in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning, glorious new day wonderful monday, continue to enjoy your day in his awesomeness.