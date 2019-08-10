Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 08 - 2019

Dearly beloved, great shepherd will lead you and your family to greener pastures and feed you till you want no more. The peace of God shall be your rod and his joy shall comfort you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Angel of sorrow will visit the house of the wicked assigned against your life. Every power or person that says you will not succeed, shall receive arrow of unproductivity now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The arrow of evil news will never come to your house. Today henceforth, God's goodness and mercy shall follow you everywhere you go in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, have a wonderful weekend.