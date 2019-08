Dan 3:25”He answered and said, Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.”

Beloved, concerning that sickness, that set back, that gang up, those lies by the haters of your destiny; the fourth man will appear and you are coming out stronger and better in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.