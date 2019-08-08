Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 08 - 2019

Glory to God for counting us worthy to witness yet another day. As the week is coming to an end, there shall be no sorrow in our lives, no affliction and no calamity, only the voice of good news and rejoicing shall be heard always around us, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The glory of God will shine upon us, the anointing for good health, success, progress, prosperity and breakthrough shall rest permanently in our lives in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.