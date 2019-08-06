Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 08 - 2019

Ps 125 vs 1- 2 :

"They that trust in the Lord shall be like mount zion that can never be removed but stand firm and abide forever".

As the mountains stand around Jerusalem, so the Lord shall always surround you, your entire household and all that concerns you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. This he will do with evidence of his protections, and supplies this day and beyond. You are the Apple of God's Eyes. May God continue to strengthen your faith in him in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a splendid day.